Counterfeit Suspects Arrested in Licking

On April 8, 2017, the Edgar Springs Police Department along with Licking Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department concluded an investigation regarding counterfeit currency. With aid of electronic surveillance and eye witness information, two subjects were identified in the passing of counterfeit currency at Eagle Stop gas station on April 6, 2017.

On April 8, 2017, Edgar Springs and Licking Police Officers followed up at a residence off Prescott Road in Licking Missouri. As a result, Officers arrested two suspects identified as Donna Hunter (age 37 of Licking, Missouri) and Daniel Stephens (age 33 of Licking, Missouri).

Hunter and Stephens were both transported to the Phelps County Jail, where they were placed on 24 hour hold pending formal charges.

The charges for which Hunter and Stephens were arrested are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.