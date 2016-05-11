Licking Lady Cats District Champs

By Coach Steve Rissler

The #1 seeded Licking Lady Wildcats starter the district tournament on Saturday against the 8th seeded Conway Lady Bears. The pace of the game started slow as Conway looked to limit possessions to keep the game close. Licking held a slight 11-6 lead after the 1st quarter.

The offense got a little better in the 2nd as Licking outscored Conway 15-8. The Lady Cats came out of the locker room with better focus and scored the first 16 points of the 3rd quarter to put the game away. Licking advanced by the final of 65 to 42.

Karlee Holland led with 23 points, 8 steals and 5 assists. Ashley Ingram added 20 points and 4 steals. Also scoring for LHS: Dalrayn Feringa 8, McKenzie Cook 5, Katie Kinder 3, Abby Moncrief, Lainy Hadix and Athena Hood all scored 2.

The Lady Wildcats faced the 4 seed, MVBT-Liberty, in the semifinals on Wednesday. Licking had defeated the Lady Eagles twice already this season, and this game would be no different. Licking came out on fire scoring 21 in the 1st quarter, but Liberty was able to stay close tallying 17 of their own.

The 2nd quarter was a different story as the Lady Cats kept the tempo up and took a 39-24 lead into the half. Liberty and Licking played even through the 3rd quarter as Ashley Ingram scored 10 of her game high 26 points in the frame. The 4th quarter was much of the same and Licking cruised to an impressive 71-54 win to advance to the title game.

Scoring for the Lady Wildcats: Ashley Ingram 26 points and 9 rebounds. Dalrayn Feringa 14 points, McKenzie Cook 13, Karlee Holland 10, Lexi Hadix 8. Liberty’s 26ppg scorer, Piper Francis, was held to 16.

The championship game featured Licking versus the defending district 10 champs, the #2 seeded Houston Lady Tigers. Licking had defeated the Lady Tigers in the championship in 2014 and 2015. Houston eliminated the Lady Wildcats in the semifinal round in 2016. The matchup featured an experienced, senior laden Lady Tiger squad against the youthful Licking squad.

The first quarter was a defensive battle as both squads struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. Karlee Holland tallied 6 points including a clear out bucket at the buzzer as Licking took a 10-4 lead after one quarter. Houston put a run together in the 2nd and took a brief 12-11 lead before Lexi Hadix knocked down a 3 to shift the score back in Licking’s favor. The Lady Cats would never trail again. Licking led 19-16 at the half.

The 3rd quarter was the pivotal point of the game. Licking forced Houston’s post players to guard on the perimeter and Ashley Ingram went to work scoring 9 in the 3rd. Houston would manage only 2 points in the quarter to Licking’s 16. The end of the 3rd quarter had Licking ahead 35-18.

Houston would go into foul mode midway through the 4th in hopes to make up some ground, but Karlee Holland went 6/6 from the free throw line to ice the game. Licking won 51-33 and earned their 4th district title in 5 seasons.

Karlee Holland and Ashley Ingram scored 18 points each. Dalrayn Feringa and Lexi Hadix added 5 each, McKenzie Cook 3 and Katie Kinder 2 for LHS. Houston was led by senior Jaydin Ramsey with 14.

“Tonight’s victory is a direct result of the hard work these girls have put in over the last year. Since losing in the semis last season we have been on a grind with this game in our sights. There was no way we were going to let this championship slip through our hands. Our sights are now shifted to advancing as far as possible in the state tourney. Wednesday’s game with Southern Boone should be a track meet and we will come out firing.” Coach Rissler