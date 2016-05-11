Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Coach Cheryl Shores

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will soon induct former Lockwood High School volleyball coach Cheryl Shores, along with the All American Red Heads Basketball Program, former Missouri Southern Athletic Director Sallie Beard, basketball coaches Joanne Rutherford of the University of Missouri and Leon Neal of Evangel, and Jodie Adams of the Springfield-Greene County Park and Recreation Department.

It’s all part of the fourth annual Women’s Sports Luncheon presented by the Bee Payne-Stewart Foundation, set for 11 A.M. on Thursday, March 30 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center. President and Executive Director Jerald Andrews announced the upcoming honorees on Wednesday, February 22.

Cheryl Shores put the Lockwood High School volleyball program on the state map. Overall, she coached 31 seasons, compiling a 614-235-33 record combined at Lockwood and Pleasant Hope High Schools. In 28 seasons at Lockwood, Shores’ teams were 577-190-30. She guided the program to four state semi-final berths in Class 1, with the 2004 team winning a state championship. The 1991 team placed third, and the 1990 and 2001 teams placed fourth. Shores finished her career with three seasons at Pleasant Hope and retired after the 2013 season.

Cheryl (Cook) Shores is a 1975 graduate of Licking High School, where she was a standout in volleyball and track. She went on to letter 4 times in volleyball and track at College of the Ozarks (School of the Ozarks), where graduated in 1980, and began coaching at Lockwood later that year. In addition to volleyball, she also coached track for 31 years. She is the daughter of the late Herbert F. and Gladys Cook of Licking, Mo.

