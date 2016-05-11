Museum muses

This is a short article, encouraging you to save a date. Sunday afternoon, March 25 from 2:00 to 4:00, the Texas County Museum of Art and History will host their opening reception for the 14th year. This is a free open house and all are invited.

During this time, the high school arts will be featured. Museum guests will enjoy samples of vocal and instrumental music, drama, and fine art while munching on homemade cookies from the Advanced Foods class. This reception is to showcase Licking’s many gifted teenagers and the dedicated teachers who bring out their talents. More information will be in upcoming newspapers.

Meanwhile, remember the Museum and Used Book Nook are open each Monday and Tuesday from 11:00 to 5:00. Come on in and stretch your mind.