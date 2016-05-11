Stolen Vehicle Recovery

On January 13, 2017 at approximately 1:02 AM a Licking Police Officer on patrol stopped at a business on Highway 63. The clerk inside reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The officer contacted the driver of the vehicle and a records check revealed he had an arrest warrant from Phelps County. Further records checks revealed that the vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Camry had the wrong license plates on it and was stolen from Northwoods, MO. Spann initially refused an order from the officer to exit the vehicle. After the officer displayed a TASER, Spann still refused to exit the vehicle instead reaching inside the passenger area. The officer then ordered Spann to exit the vehicle at gunpoint, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Thomas E. Spann age 27, of St. Louis was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Phelps County, stealing a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, and registration violation. Spann was transported to the Texas County Jail. A probable cause statement will be submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The charges for which the suspects is accused are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented to a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.