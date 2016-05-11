The Newspaper Project

Emma Jones of Licking is helping the Licking News with our paper project. Unsold papers are being turned into a good cause. Emma is in charge of the project, and bundles newspapers into stacks of 100, available for sale for $1.00 per bundle. All proceeds go towards the newly established K9 Fund to help purchase and provide training funds for a new K9 officer in Licking.

Newspapers have many uses you may not have considered. No need to buy paper towels; newspapers make lint-free rags for cleaning windows and other surfaces. A mix of vinegar and water in a spray bottle is an excellent substitute for Windex.

Newspapers can also be used for art projects, including paper mache. When planting your garden, use newspapers to line your garden to keep the weeds down. Tomatoes ripen more quickly when wrapped individually in newsprint and left out at room temperature.

Newspaper by design is very absorbent. You can keep your refrigerator drawers dry and free of smells by lining them with newspaper. Wet shoes can be dried overnight by stuffing them with crumpled up newspaper.

Newspaper bundles are available on a first come, first served basis.