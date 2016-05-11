Three new troopers assigned to Troop G

Submitted by Sgt. Jeff Kinder

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the assignment of three new troopers to Troop G:

Trooper Zayne B. Tate has been assigned to Zone 4, Carter and Reynolds counties. Trooper Tate is a native of Norwood, Missouri, and a graduate of Norwood High School. He attended college at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, where he majored in criminal justice. Prior to joining the Patrol, he was employed at Walmart in Joplin, Missouri. Trooper Tate’s zone supervisor will be Sergeant Craig Ponder and his field training officer will be Trooper Todd Weakley.

Trooper Jason L. Sentman has been assigned to Zone 8, Texas County. Trooper Sentman is a native of Salem, Missouri, and a graduate of Salem High School. He attended college at Missouri State University in West Plains, Missouri. Prior to joining the Patrol, he was employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections in Licking, Missouri. He has two children. Trooper Sentman’s zone supervisor and field training officer will be Sergeant Dale Pounds.

Trooper Chananyah Boatright has been assigned to Zone 3, Northern Howell and Shannon counties. Trooper Boatright is a native of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and attended college at Missouri State University in West Plains, Missouri. He was employed by Mountain Grove Police Department in Mountain Grove, Missouri, before joining the Patrol. Trooper Boatright is married to Emily (Johnson) Boatright and they have two children. Trooper Boatright’s zone supervisor will be Sergeant Neal Foster and his field training officer will be Corporal Ryan Vaughan.

The three new troopers were members of the 103rd Recruit Class of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 103rd Recruit Class began training on July 5, 2016, and graduated on December 30, 2016. They will report for duty on January 17, 2017.