Veterans Affairs Day April 28

The American Legion/VFW Post, of Salem, will hold Veterans Affairs Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Veterans Affairs Day is being held in an effort to reach out to veterans of rural Missouri in the 16th District so they don’t have to travel a long distance to get answers to their VA-related questions. The district includes Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties.

This is a chance for veterans to be heard and have their questions answered. You can learn about the changes and new requirements to be able to draw benefits. It doesn’t matter when you served or which branch of the military you served in, if you have a question or an issue to be addressed, you need to attend this event.

Representatives attending from the Department of Veterans Affairs will include enrollment and claims processing specialists. The Missouri Veterans Commission will have service officers at the event. There will also be representatives from organizations that provide aid to homeless veterans and those who need help with living expenses. Representatives from elected officials are expected to be on hand, including Congressman Jason Smith, and U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt.

Many veterans are missing out on benefits they aren’t even aware of. To attend Veterans Affairs Day, simply call the Salem American Legion/VFW Post at 573-729-3710 or 729-1394 to schedule an appointment. A light lunch will be provided.

The American Legion/VFW Post hall is located on Hwy 32 West, 1 mile past the 32/72 junction