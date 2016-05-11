Virginia May Bryant

February 19, 2018

Our family has lost a beloved sister, mother, wife and aunt, Virginia May Bryant, after a long illness.
She leaves behind a husband, Claude Bryant; a son, Anthony Bryant and a daughter, Alyssa Bryant, who all reside in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also she leaves behind four sisters: Betty Kirkwood, Barbara Kieran, Cindy Starnes and Karen Mace.
We will miss her optimism, compassion, sense of humor and inspiration to us all. She is loved still and wished God-Speed to a better place.

