Light the Night
By Shari Harris, Publisher Two blocks of Main Street in Licking on Saturday evening were filled with superheroes and monsters, dragons and dinosaurs, princesses and politicians, Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore. Col. Sanders, hoboes, clowns, ladybugs, bunnies, pirates and more roamed in search of candy and fun. Licking’s annual Light the Night festival, sponsored by…
Deer Season starts early
By Shari Harris, Publisher Questions swirled around Licking when a metal shed and refrigerated container (reefer) were moved onto the empty lot behind Blessed Creations on Main Street. Work on electric, sewer and water commenced, in a hurry to get ready in time. The upcoming bow deer hunting season was the goal date for Nelson…
End of an era
By Christy Porter, Managing Editor Licking Livestock Auction/Sale Barn, a Licking landmark, is being dismantled. One cannot help but notice the “We treat you square the year round” logo, which has been displayed for years. Historically sales were held on Mondays or Fridays over its tenure in the community. Renee Lauderdale from the current ownership,…
Burglary Arrest
By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey During the early morning hours of November 1, 2020, a Texas County deputy responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in Roby. Upon arriving at the business, the deputy encountered a male subject later identified as Brett Scholz outside the building. Scholz attempted to flee on foot from the…