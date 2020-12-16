In this edition: December 17, 2020

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

This week we present our Christmas Edition, which includes Licking R-VIII kindergarteners as they tell their Christmas wishes to Santa, and second graders write their letters; and beautiful artistic pictures done by the second graders and sponsored by area businesses.

We feature the second place floats from a “2020 Kind of Christmas.” More holiday items include happenings at Hickory Manor, the Senior Center celebrates, and the Route 63 Car Club raffles a motoring themed quilt. Mrs. Claus was busy baking cookies, and Rick Mansfield continues “A Winter’s Song” part three.

In Health, Jeremy Rinne of Rinne Pharmacy writes on December is GERD Awareness Month, and we have the current COVID-19 statistics.

Keep current with updates from the Board of Aldermen, MSHP, courthouse and sheriff’s reports.

