Obituary – Daniel L. Hill

Daniel Lee Hill was born September 30, 1988, and departed this world on October 10, 2020.

Daniel was a presence in life with big blue eyes and a crooked smile. You always knew when Daniel was around.

A welder by trade and a “daredevil” by nature, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try “once.”

The world is a little sadder and a little boring without him.

Mourning his passing are his parents, Roger L. and Mary Hill; sister, Miranda; brothers, Sam and Brian; and all whoever knew him.

He loved the outdoors and will be forever where he killed his first deer.

Private family services were held.