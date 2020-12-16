Obituary – Vurtis “Mac” McDowell

Vurtis “Mac” Lynn McDowell, age 69, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home in Licking, Mo.

Vurtis is preceded in death by his parents, Vurtis and Thelma (Hildebrand) McDowell; sister,

Theresa Spears; and grandson of William J and Sadie (Barnhart) Hildebrand.

He is survived by his loving wife Joanie, of Licking; and three children: Vurtis McDowell

(Sean) from Jonesboro, Ark., Tiffani Root (Travis) of Houston, Mo., and Shurene Walizer (Travis)

of Houston, Mo.; four brothers: Ron, Larry, Dale, and Troy of northern California; 23 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Vurtis was born July 3, 1951, and raised in southern California; he loved all music, as a teen he participated in the school marching band and Orchestra. After graduating from Bakersfield

High, he joined the United States Navy on July 16, 1970, and served several tours in the

Vietnam. After serving his country, he met the love of his life Joanie through his good friend and

soon to be brother-in-law Andrew. Vurtis and Joanie were married February 28, 1976. They soon

had three children and built a life together in Middletown, Calif. before moving to Licking, Mo.

Vurtis was a man of honor and faith. He loved our heavenly father, his family, his country, and his freedoms. He had a great sense of humor and when he laughed everyone would laugh. He was a behind the scenes kind of man, strong humble as some have said. He was an amazing man, and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation is Friday, December 18, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, with Services beginning at 10 a.m. with Jake Vonallmen officiating. Burial with full military honors is in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Ft Wood at 1 p.m. under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Zachary Wiggs, Cameron Root, Kyelor Curtis, Vurtis L McDowell, II, Austin Ramsey, Taryn McDowell and Caiden Root. Honorary Pallbearers are Vurtis H McDowell, Travis Root, Travis Walizer, Andre Romano, Randy Muisk, Ron McDowell, Larry McDowell, Dale McDowell and Troy McDowell.