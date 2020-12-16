Santa at Edgar Springs Christmas festivities

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Edgar Springs Rural Fire Protection District hosted Christmas festivities Saturday morning. The parade went south on Broadway, while one ornery elf instigated pillow fights along the route. Santa was in attendance seated on a fire truck and later distributed gifts, with lots of help from his elves.

Spectators enjoyed the parade even while it was cold and overcast. Some viewed the parade from the comfort of their vehicles, while others outside caught the goodies that were tossed from the line-up. The procession proceeded to the firehouse where a drive-through gift giveaway took place, much to the delight of the children and the adults.