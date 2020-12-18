Obituary – Demetra J. McCaig

Demetra Jewel McCaig, age 60, of Licking, Mo., passed away December 5, 2020, at her home. Demetra was born on February 5, 1960, in Humboldt, Tenn., the daughter of Charles Hugh and Maudie Mae (Singleton) McCaig.

Demetra enjoyed being outside, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.

Demetra is survived by her sons, Gary Barham, Scotty Barham and Charles Barham; daughter, Lisa Barham; several brothers and sisters; 14 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles McCaig and mother, Maudie McCaig.

Demetra was cremated per her wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.