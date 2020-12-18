Obituary – Raymond E. Wallace

Raymond Edwin Wallace was born in Greeley, Colo. on February 13, 1953, to William and Lillian Haverstick Wallace. He passed away December 12, 2020, at the age of 67.

Raymond married Pamela Lucy on April 6, 1974, to this union three sons were born, Jonathan William, Robert Douglas and Raymond Lynn.

Ray worked at Ray’s Riverside Resort, Moncrief Logging, Intercounty, and IBEW.

Ray enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing cards and visiting with friends and family. He was quick witted and could always be counted on to offer a beer and a story to make you laugh. He could grow corn like no other, and was unbelievably proud of his sons and all of his grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his three sons, Jonathan William, Robert Douglas and wife Robin, and Raymond Lynn and wife Sarah; five beloved grandchildren, Cole Cooper, Linzie Ray, Jocelyn Jo, Audrey Kate and Owen Robert; and several cousins and friends.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Pam.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, December 19, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.