Obituary – Rhea V. Maxey

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Verdene Maxey, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 93.

Verdene was born on February 11, 1927, in Licking, Mo., to Timothy and Edna (Crum) Maxey.

She attended Licking High School before moving to St. Louis, Mo., where she worked and modeled clothing for F. B. Department Store until she met and married Ronald Kruger. They made their home in Sacramento, Calif.

She later moved to Bakersfield, Calif., where she remained until the Lord called her home. (Matthew 5:12).

Verdene was predeceased by her son, Steve Kruger, and daughter, Mary (Kruger) Wilson; brothers Faltene, Forrest and Reverend Lee Roy Maxey; and sisters, Maxine (Maxey) Rinne and Lorene Maxey.

Verdene is survived by her daughters, Marlice Morris (Rick), Denise Wilson and Suzanne Honey; brother Reverend Eugene Maxey (Lillian); sisters Georgia Maxey and Iris James; and sister-in-law Marylou Maxey.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Steven (Christiana), Jerry, Jeff (Jose), Nathan, Matthew (Brittany), and Lisa Wilson; Tammy Blake (Jack); James Honey; Kenneth and Michael Mann; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mom will always be remembered for her quick-wit, compassionate spirit, patience and time spent reading stories to her grandchildren, especially Nathan, to whom she brought so much joy.

Family would like to express special gratitude to Dr. Bichai and her nurse, Raj Brar, at Height Street Skilled Care for their kind compassionate care.

Basham & Lara Funeral Care Svc.

Due to Covid, a graveside service will be held at a later date….