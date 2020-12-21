Obituary – Lillie M. Karnes

Lillie Mae (Willis) Karnes, 79, of Licking, passed away on December 18, 2020, in Houston, Mo. Lillie was born on March 18, 1941, in Rector, Mo. to James William and Easter Rosetta (Thompson) Willis.

Lillie married Joseph Doyle Karnes on July 31, 1958. They had two children, Janice Onita and Joyce Lynn. They divorced in January 1992.

Lillie is survived by her daughters, Janice Karnes and Andy Little of House Springs and Joyce Matchell of Arnold; granddaughter, Kalyn Matchell and Jason McKinney of St. Louis; long time loving companion John Akers of Licking, and his son, John John Akers of Licking; sisters, Eunice Cooper, Ethel Cooper, Nadine Nelson and Annie Conaway, all of Licking; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Easter Willis; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Betty Willis; sister, Mary Lee Holt; and nephews, Dennis Willis, Ricky Willis and Dwayne Nelson.

Lillie dedicated her life to helping raise (and spoiling) her only grandchild, Kalyn. She was truly her world, the light of her life. Lillie enjoyed riding the back roads with Johnny and dancing in their living room. She loved shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

A visitation for Lillie was held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Pallbearers were Ryan Willis, Justin Wills, John Akers, Kenny Tripp, Mark Cooper and Michael Cooper. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Cooper and Clinton Cooper. Interment was at Boone Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.