Basketball – Licking prepares for holiday tourneys with wins

Wildcats

The Licking Wildcats traveled to Crocker on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and brought their “A” game, defeating the Lions 73-48 in the varsity matchup. Junior Varsity also posted a decisive win, 57-22.

The Laquey game scheduled for Dec. 18 was postponed until a later date.

The Wildcats have tournament play over the holidays. Third seed Licking faces 14th seed Plato in the first round of the Cabool Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

Lady Wildcats

The Lady ‘Cats took it on the road Thursday, Dec. 17, heading southwest to Mansfield to face the Lady Lions. Both the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams got back on the winning track, with Varsity winning convincingly, 53-23, and JV also winning with a sizable 39-25 win.

The Lady ‘Cats will face action again on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at the St. James Middle School, where they will face Truman in the first round of the 2020 Rolla Oral Surgery High School Girls Holiday Tournament.