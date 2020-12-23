Christmas Star By Editor | December 23, 2020 | 0 Photo by Shari Harris and LeAnn Khan Jupiter and Saturn joined together this year to give us the “Christmas Star,” which we re-create traditionally with a star atop the Christmas tree. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Local veteran participates in Wreaths Across America December 23, 2020 | No Comments » Christmas traditions December 23, 2020 | No Comments » Vehicle Break-ins December 23, 2020 | No Comments »