Coming Events December 24, 2020

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a totally free traditional Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Licking Christian Church, 318 N. Main, Licking, on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Due to COVID-19 the event will be held in the gym with plenty of socially distanced seating. Carry outs will be available inside the Licking city limits by calling 674-2055 between 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

HOLIDAY TRASH SCHEDULE

Christmas:

Thursday, Dec. 24 – normal pickup

Friday, Dec. 25, pickup on Saturday, Dec. 26.

New Year’s:

Thursday, Dec. 31 – normal pickup;

Friday, Jan. 1 – pickup on Saturday, Jan. 2.

VFW BINGO CANCELLED

Bingo at the VFW Hall on Friday evenings has been suspended until Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, due to COVID-19 case increase.

TOPS WEIGH-INS

The Licking Chapter of TOPS will have weigh-ins for members on Monday at 3:30 – 4 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is Dec. 31.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559: NEW MEETING SCHEDULE

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

More than 130 million people and two thirds of adults in the United States regularly use prescription drugs. It can be surprising to many that medication prescribed by a doctor can be unsafe, and very addictive. It is a common misconception that “If my doctor told me to take it, it must be okay.” This is objectively untrue, as nearly fifty thousand people in the United States died of prescription opioid abuse in 2018 alone. If the number of people who eventually transitioned to illicit drugs were added, this number would surely be much higher.

For information on how to confront your loved one for a drug test: https://www. narcononnewliferetreat.org/ blog/how-to-confront-an-addict. html.

If you find your loved one is abusing drugs, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call. Our caring staff is available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewlife retreat.org/drugs-of-abuse/ signs-of-drug-use.html.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1- 800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

