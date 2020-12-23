LICKING, Mo. (December 15, 2020) – This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the Licking Police Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

From December 18, 2020, through January 1, 2021, law enforcement will participate in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.

Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 – one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. Therefore, the Licking Police Department is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” said Chief Pat Burton. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior,” he said.

During the month of December 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance – alcohol or other drugs – is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.

The Licking Police Department and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Chief Burton. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That is why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses,” he said.

The Licking Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact The Licking Police Department or dial 911.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

For more information about the 2020 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.