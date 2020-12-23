Photo by Christy Porter
Fox Funeral Home held their Holiday Remembrance Celebration Monday evening for those who had lost loved ones between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020. The remembrance service was via a pre-recorded Virtual Celebration available on the Fox Funeral Home Facebook page and website. Monday afternoon loved ones could pick up an elegant angel ornament outside the chapel portico. Pictured are: Mary Geer (right) receiving an ornament in honor of her father-in-law, Myles Geer, who passed away Jan. 3 at the age of 93; she shared memories while receiving the ornament. Jackie Flaherty (left) and Amanda Knoll, Fox Funeral Home, were doing the presentations and offered hot chocolate to those attending.