Vehicle Break-ins

By Sgt. Brian Allgire, LPD

LICKING, Mo. – Since Friday, December 18th, 2020, the Licking Police Department has received several reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles. Our department would like to encourage everyone to secure their vehicles, along with all personal belongings, to prevent additional thefts.

The Licking Police Department is working diligently to immediately identify and apprehend the suspect. If you have any information to assist with our investigation, have been a victim, or need to report suspicious activity, please contact the Licking Police Department at (573) 674-2278.