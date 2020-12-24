Obituary – Katherine Marie Ritz

Katherine Marie Payne Ritz, only child of Wilbur L. and Laura Payne, was born April 4, 1928, in Illinois and went to her heavenly home December 19, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. Marie accepted Christ at an early age and attended church as long as her health permitted. Marie served in many positions within the church including Sunday School teacher, pianist and clerk. At the time of her passing she was a member of Abounding Hope Church in Licking, Mo. After graduation Marie lived in St Louis with her Uncle Paul and Aunt Gladys Lawson while she worked at Emerson Electric, where each day after work she would take their son Paul Allen to the corner store for ice cream.

Marie married Walter E. Ritz August 17th, 1947. They were married over 50 years. To this union two children were born, Stanley F. Ritz and Nedra L. Ritz, both of Licking. Marie worked at Rawlings Factory stitching baseballs. She retired from the Licking Post Office where she carried the mail on RTE 4 for over 30 years. Marie was very family oriented and proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always happy when they came to visit, and the past few years she would sometimes cry when they had to go home.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Wib and Laura Payne; her husband, Walter; sister-in-law and husband, Carolyn and Howard Ryno; and brother-in-law, Wayne Adey. She leaves to morn her passing, her son, Stanley and wife, Crystal; her daughter, Nedra, all of Licking; granddaughter, Delta and husband, Dusty; grandson, Leon and wife, Drema of Licking; great grandchildren, Pegan Butherus and husband, Jake, Arron Tune and Kerri Lewis, Brittany Tune, Christopher Hernandez, Dillon Hernandez and Jordan Ritz; and great-great grandchildren, Donovan and Eli; sister-in-law, Freida Adey; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Marie enjoyed knitting, reading and doing puzzles. She loved to shop and eat out at different restaurants. When traveling, the question we would always hear was, “Where are we going to eat?” She enjoyed life and was able to do many of her favorite things until she became ill.

Serving as Pallbearers were Arron Tune, Christopher Hernandez, Dillon Hernandez, Jordan Ritz, Paul Lawson and Lonnie Buckner. Honorary Pallbearers were Pegan Butherus, Jake Butherus, Brittany Tune, David Lawson, Terry Ryno and Kyle Smith.

Visitation was held Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Licking Mo. with Brother Phillip McGuire officiating. Interment was in Rock Springs Cemetery, Licking. Memorial donations may be made to Houston House, Houston, Mo. or Abounding Hope Church, Licking, Mo. in Marie’s name. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net