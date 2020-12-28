Obituary – John N. Berg

John Norman Berg was born to Bernold Norman Berg and Elizabeth (Fernelius) Berg in Minneapolis, Minn. on November 30, 1944, and passed away on December 23, 2020.

John was married to Lena Roper on February 18, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nev. Together in marriage, John had one son and Lena had two daughters, Steve Berg, Malena Bradshaw and Mistie Nelson.

John is survived by his wife, Lena, of the home; three children, Steve Berg, Malena Bradshaw and husband Larry, and Mistie Nelson; two sisters, Sharon Hobson and husband Greg, Terry Skala and husband Timothy; one brother, Danny Maes; six grandchildren, Sean Commer, Ruby Berg, Shelby Buckner and husband Devin, Kory Nelson, and Kyria Herring and husband Adam; two great-grandchildren, Havin Herring and Adaline Buckner; two nephews, Ronny Slavens and wife Kathy Slavens, and Johnny Slavens; along with other extended family members.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Bernold Berg and Elizabeth (Fernilius) Berg; and his first wife, Sherry Berg.

When John was fourteen years old, he moved to California and got an apartment with another gentleman and made it on his own. John worked for Torrance Tubing for 22 years and Farmer Brothers for 15 years. He retired and relocated to Lenox, Mo. Once again making the move on his own, he was one to pursue life without any fear or hesitation holding him back. During his time of relocation, he was united in marriage to Lena Roper and they have a joint venture of farming and traveling. He would plan for months to make sure his trips were covered with all of his family members. Prior to John moving to Missouri, he was an avid hunter and loved taking the family camping. He will be missed for his infectious smile, his jokes, and honest non-biased wisdom that was given to his closest family members. John was a graduate from West High School in Torrance, Calif. John was baptized as a child, his religious faith was Lutheran.

The family will not have a service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for family at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.