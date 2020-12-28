Obituary – Sam Gorman

Sam Gorman, age 65, of Licking, Mo., passed away December 25, 2020.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diane Gorman; children Julie Jaegers and husband Jason of Loose Creek, and Danny Gorman of Rolla; grandchildren Dylan, Peyton, Kaleb, Mia, Emma and Sterling Jaegers, Aspyn, Jaxon and Sadie Gorman; great-grandchild Bryer Jaegers; sister Lorna Bradshaw and husband Wayne of Montauk; and special aunt Della Crabtree.

Visitation was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Funeral Services were held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Salem Chapel of James & Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be at the Patterson Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at jamesgahrmortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of James & Gahr Mortuary of Salem, Mo.