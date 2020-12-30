United Community Help Center awards scholarships

Photo by Shari Harris
Donnetta James, director of United Community Help Center, presents $1,000 scholarships to 2019 LHS graduates Eli Keeney and Ashley Creek. Keeney is the son of Joann and the late Darrin Keeney of Licking. He is majoring in Marketing at Missouri State University in Springfield. Creek is the daughter of Wayne and Melissa Creek of Licking. She is majoring in Elementary Education at Missouri State University-West Plains. A third recipient of the scholarship was Bailie Joyner, daughter of Bill and Haley Joyner of Licking. She is majoring in Elementary Education at College of the Ozarks.
Scholarship winners were announced at graduation, but had to successfully complete a semester to receive the monetary award. The scholarships are funded by proceeds from the sale of donated items at the United Community Help Center Thrift Store.