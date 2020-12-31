Obituary – Delma F. Preissle

Delma Frances (Scheets) Haney Preissle, age 84, was born July 27, 1936, at Yukon, Mo., the daughter of Randle Marcus and Piney Pearl (Sirdoreus) Scheets. She passed away December 29, 2020, at Columbia University Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil and Billy Scheets; two husbands, Kermit Haney and Edward Preissle; and a son-in-law, Marty Baker.

Delma is survived by one son, Rob Haney, and wife Sandra; one daughter, Jeri Lynn Baker; six grandchildren: Chad Haney, Deedra Campbell, Emily Smith, Kelsey Huff, Caleb Baker and Jacinda Paulson; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, James “JW” (Clara) Scheets of Yukon and Benny (Geneva) Scheets of Cabool; sister-in-law, Wilmadene Scheets; and numerous other family members.

Delma accepted Christ for her Lord and Savior early in life, and he blessed her with two loving husbands and family.

She married Kermit Haney January 4, 1958. He passed away September 26, 1996. He built their home starting in 1960. She enjoyed working with him on many projects. She enjoyed simple things in life, such as mushroom hunting, cutting wood for the fireplace, and picking rocks for the sign, walls etc.

In 2000 she married Ed Preissle and they shared a great 11-1/2-years before his passing in 2012. They enjoyed the family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They built a new home and he still worked and dreamed of his old cars.

Graveside Services were held Monday, January 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Harvey Hoffman officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Chad Haney, Caleb Baker, Travis Campbell, Colton Huff, Dalton Hunter and Darrell Scheets.