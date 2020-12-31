Obituary – Glenn Blankenship

Glenn Blankenship was born on January 11, 1952, to Everett Junior and Joyce (McCarty) Blankenship at Kansas City, Mo. He passed away on December 8, 2020, in Independence, Mo.

After graduating from high school, he went into the service. Glenn was a quiet person with a big smile and infectious laugh. He loved to go camping with his family growing up.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, James Blankenship (Rita) of Independence and Chris Blankenship (Emi) of Key Largo, Fla.; two sisters, Hope Hill of Independence and Holly Donovan (Richard) of the State of California; along with many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, grandparents, uncles and nephews.

He will be missed. Interment took place on December 29, 2020, at the Licking Cemetery at his parent’s gravesite.