Obituary – O. Ruthene Cook

Ollie Ruthene Cook, 89, of Licking, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo. Ruthene was born on October 22, 1931, in Houston, Mo., the daughter of Andy J. and Orba (Lewis) Ice.

Ruthene was employed by Rawlings Sporting Goods but her true joy was raising her family. She collected ceramic owls and loved to go for car rides with her family and friends.

Ruthene is survived by her sons, Gary Cook and Dennis Cook; siblings, Lucille Hicks, Neville Cook, Dewayne Ice, Doyle Ice, Ida Jean Ice, Patsy Ice, Pauline Land, Connie Keeney, Larry Ice, Lynn Ice and Lonnie Ice; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Melvin C. Cook; daughter, Joyce A. Cook; and her parents, Andy and Orba Ice.

A graveside service at Craddock Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruthene’s name may be made to the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School at the Church of Christ in Licking, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.