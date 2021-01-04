Obituary – Phyllis J. Melton

Phyllis Jean Cantrell Melton, daughter of Burley Gardo Cantrell and Opal Veneta Tate Cantrell, was born on December 11, 1942, in Bendavis, Mo. She departed this life on January 3, 2021, at Houston House Nursing Home in Houston, Mo.

Phyllis grew up in the Bendavis community and attended school at Mountain Grove. She was united in marriage to Billy Gene Melton and two daughters were born to this union, Deanna Kay and Leslie Ann.

She worked as a factory worker for many years and made her home in Houston. Then in 1989 she went to nursing school and became an RN. She worked as an RN for Texas County Memorial Hospital, Kabul Nursing Home, and for the TCMH Home Health for many years before retiring. After she retired, she helped take care of her great-grandson with her daughter Leslie.

Phyllis enjoyed reading books, making candies and desserts, and working in her flower gardens. She also loved to do crafts, sewing, and making baby quilts. She also had a great love for her kids, grandkids, and especially her great-grandkids.

She was a wonderful mother, gram, and great-gram, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She attended church at Faith Fellowship in Houston and loved to help them wherever she could. She loved the fellowship that she received with so many there.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burley and Opal; a sister, Sharon Kay Cantrell; one brother-in-law, Raymond Shobe; one nephew, Stanley Shobe; and two great-grandsons, Teddy McColgin and Kholton Jackson. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Deanna and Jeff Jackson of Willow Springs, Leslie and Chester Malam of Bucyrus; six grandkids and their spouses: Dallas (Christina) McColgin, Tim (Samantha) Jackson, Amber Calder, Stephanie (Cameron) Chaney, Rebecca Malam and Cheston Malam; 11 great-grandkids; many nieces; great-nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, January 9, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in Faith Fellowship Church, services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Villapiano will officiate, with burial in the Rock Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dallas McColgin, Tim Jackson, Cameron Chaney, Cheston Malam, Noah McColgin and Chandler McColgin. The family requests memorials to Rock Springs Cemetery.

The family requests mask to be worn at the service. On-line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.