Obituary – Albert “Moe” Green

Albert “Moe” L. Green, age 72, son of Andrew Albert and Venita Ilene (Geren) Green was born November 4, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo. and passed away on January 2, 2021, in Houston, Mo.

Moe came from a large, blended family, and grew up in the Eminence and Houston areas. In the ‘60s he joined the U.S. Army and was a heavy equipment operator while serving in the military.

He married Cledith (Stark) Hobbs on September 18, 1997, and instantly acquired two children, Beverly and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Cledith Green of the home; two stepchildren, Beverly Parks and Michael Hobbs; several siblings; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and friends made through the years.

Moe worked for several years at repairing sewing machines.

He loved to fish, crochet and cook.

He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

No services are planned at this time. Body was cremated and arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evanfh.com.