Obituary – Wilmer R. Satterfield

Wilmer Ray Satterfield, 84, of Licking, Mo., passed away at his home on the morning of January 3, 2021. Wilmer was born in Roby, Mo. on February 8, 1936, to Iva Ethel Satterfield. He was married to Doris Marie Brooks on November 15, 1958, and to this union two children were born.

Wilmer was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 – 1958. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time outdoors; camping, hunting, and clearing more trees than he could keep count. Wilmer was a self-taught woodworker and mechanic. He spent many hours working in his garage over the years. Wilmer always enjoyed having his grandkids and great grandkids over. He wore the title of “Grandpa Ray” with much pride.

Wilmer is survived by his special friend, Sandra Lewis; a son, Clifford Satterfield and wife Lisa; a son-in-law, Virgil Sullins; grandchildren, TJ Sullins, Randy Satterfield and wife, Elizabeth, Cody Sullins and wife, Kalah; great grandchildren; McKinley and Colby Satterfield, Charli and RJ Satterfield, Lacie and Cole Sullins, and Jacob, Cheyenne and Adam Lewis; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Wilmer is preceded in death by his mother, Iva Satterfield; stepfather, Leslie Fagan; wife, Doris Brooks Satterfield; sister, Ethel Carter and brother-in-law, Frank; an infant sister, Wilma; stepbrother, Robert Fagan; daughter, Tammy Sullins; and grandson, Lee Satterfield.

Wilmer wished for his ashes to be laid to rest with his late wife, Doris. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Wilmer’s life at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on January 17, 2021, at the Fox Fire Station in Licking, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.