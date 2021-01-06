Basketball – Holiday tournaments wind up

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Wildcats entered the semifinal rounds of the Cabool tournament with high hopes, facing a tough Alton team on Tuesday. The Comets flew past the Wildcats into the championship game, defeating the Wildcats 78-55.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the third place contest pitted the Licking Wildcats against the Norwood Pirates, who lost to state-ranked Thayer (5th) on Tuesday. Norwood squeaked by with a 52-50 win over Licking. Thayer defeated Alton, 56-50, in the Championship game, and the consolation game saw Cabool overcome Gainesville, 52-46. In the loser’s bracket final, Summersville bested Dora, 59-44.

The Lady Wildcats suffered a second loss in the Rolla Holiday Shootout to Class 6 Rock Bridge, of Columbia, 24-58, on Dec. 29. They rallied the following day, ending the shootout with a convincing 60-39 win over Class 6 Battle. Junior Kylie Taylor earned All-Tournament team honors.

Monday night, the Lady ‘Cats returned to conference play at home against Iberia. Varsity played first and posted an impressive 60-21 win over the Rangers. Junior Varsity also scored a win, 29-11.