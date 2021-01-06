First baby of the year arrives

TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. – It’s a girl! Elizabeth Grace Watkins took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2021, arriving at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, January 1st.

Baby Elizabeth is the daughter of Reina Watkins of Houston, and she joins her big sister, two-year old Allison, in the Watkins home. Dr. Tricia Benoist, physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Elizabeth, she was eight pounds, one ounce and 21-1/2-inches long.

Reese and Lana Bucher, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, presented gifts and gift certificates for Elizabeth and her family after her birth. Businesses throughout the county donated the gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2021.