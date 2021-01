The Licking News

The Licking Board of Aldermen met in special session on Dec. 22. Business included the nomination and approval of Erin McConnell to fill the vacancy on the City of Licking Board of Aldermen, until voters can elect an alderman to the position on April 6.

McConnell and incoming City Clerk Rhonda Kirkwood were sworn into office. Open positions for the treatment plant and the street department were also filled during the special session.