Obituary – Thomas R. McGuire, Jr.

Thomas R. McGuire, Jr., age 58, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away January 3, 2021. He was born on December 5, 1962, in Denver, Colo., to Thomas R. McGuire and Katy M. (DeWitt) McGuire.

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father, Tom McGuire, and one sister, Patricia Mitchell of Licking, Mo.

Tommy grew up in the Raymondville and Houston area, and graduated from Houston High School in 1981.

Cremation was performed under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Friendship Cemetery in Raymondville, Mo.