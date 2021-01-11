Obituary – Dustin L. Stroup

Dustin Lee Stroup, 33, passed away in Rolla, Mo., on January 5, 2021. Dustin was born on June 29, 1987, in Rolla.

Dustin is survived by his father, Roger Stroup and Irene; mother, Debra Stroup; daughter, Kynley Parsons; fiancé, Aly Rolfi; brother, Jimmy Stroup; grandparents, Ron and Beverly Bishop, Raymond and Sylvia Stroup, and James and Mary Schafer; auntie, Crystal Stroup and Travis Fudge; special cousins, Krystal Hoffman and Cody and Tara Stroup; along with his many friends.

Dustin was an avid fisherman, loved music, and enjoyed tinkering around with any and everything.

“Bub, you are my heart and you definitely are my soul, and we will always be together night and day. So go be with the angels, that is now where you belong, you will never be forgotten, and we will see you soon. Love you forever, Mom & Pops.”

A visitation for Dustin was held Monday, January 11, 2021, from 1 – 3 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Dustin’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.