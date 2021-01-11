Cancelled – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

Ava Police Department

Cancelled Endangered Silver Advisory

The Ava Police Department has CANCELLED an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Orvil Loge. Subject returned home and is safe.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Ava Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1807 Rodeo Lane at 9 a.m. on 01/11/2020.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Orvil Loge, a white, male, age 77, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Unique characteristics: may not have his dentures in.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Early onset dementia, Cancer

Vehicle Information:

White 2004 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Missouri, 7FCE04 last seen unknown direction of travel but possibly en route to Camdenton, MO

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Loge’s wife left their residence and when she returned, he was not at home. Loge has becomes more confused recently and may be en route to Camdenton, Mo.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ava Police Department at 417-683-2900.