Basketball – Wildcat/Lady ‘Cat week in review

Shari Harris, Publisher

The Wildcats had a rough start to their week, with both Varsity and JV losing away games in Willow Springs, 34-85 and 31-40 respectively. Another road game later in the week, on Friday, had much different results. Both Varsity and JV pulled out wins against Dora, 67-65 and 52-45. The Wildcats hope to build on this win as they face Mtn. Grove Tuesday at home and Iberia Friday on the road. Next week, are scheduled to be in tournament play at the 76th St. James Boys Basketball Tournament.

Coming off wins over Iberia on Monday, Jan. 4, the Lady ‘Cats Varsity continued on a roll, defeating Plato 62-33 on Tuesday in Plato. The JV kept it close in a two-quarter match, but lost 15-18 to the Eagles.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Lady ‘Cats rolled over the Willow Springs Bears in an away game, winning 53-37 in the JV contest and 46-32 in the Varsity game. The status of the Jan. 14 game against Laquey was undetermined at press time. The Lady ‘Cats are also currently scheduled to play on Jan. 19 in the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcat Classic.