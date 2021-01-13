Classifieds: Jan. 14 – Jan. 20, 2021

For Sale:

Hay For Sale: Small square, 4×5 and 4×6 round bales. Licking. 573-578-7210. L/2/1tc

For Sale: Used Reznor waste oil furnace. Licking. 573-578-7210. L/2/1tc

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-2. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Hay For Sale: Small square, 4×5 and 4×6 round bales. 573-578-7210, Licking. H/38/1tc

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber is looking for part-time employee for labor. Call to set up an interview and fill out an application. Call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 573-674-2080. L/2/4tc

Help Wanted: Full-Time general laborer positions are available at Salem Post & Timber and Licking Post & Timber! Apply at 1397 W. Scenic Rivers Blvd in Salem or at 17782 West Highway 32 in Licking. For more information call 608-568-7290. L/2/1tc

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/38/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom house in Houston, $375 a month, $300 deposit. Call 417-967-4223 (leave message). H/38/1tc

Piney Inn Rental Special: Studio or one bedroom, partially furnished, $265 a month, plus $100 deposit. Call Jenny at 417-217-8506. H/13/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Save on your next prescription! World Health Link. Price match guarantee! Prescriptions required. CIPA certified. Over 1,500 medications available. Call today for a free price quote. 855-548-2040. Call now! H/34/tfp

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Let us flush your radiator and refill with quality anti-freeze, OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/37/2tc

Services Offered: Financial benefits for those facing serious illness. You may qualify for a Living Benefit Loan today (up to 50 percent of your Life Insurance Policy Death Benefit.) Free information. Call 866-243-9585. H/37/tfc