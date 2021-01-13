Progressive Ozark Bank names Stuart Pryor as President & CEO

Progressive Ozark Bank recently announced Stuart Pryor as President and CEO, succeeding Kara Huitt who retired from the post in late December 2020 after 17 years with the company.

Pryor is a Salem native enjoying more than 19 years with the local, community bank. His experience ranges from his first part-time post during college to most recently serving the past 11 years as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Stuart’s caliber and experience to lead Progressive Ozark Bank into this exciting era in hometown banking,” said Board of Directors Chairman Dr. Clinton Jones.

Now with 6 branches in a three-county area, Progressive Ozark Bank is on a trajectory of growth with the stability that comes from a proven track record of dedication to local families, farms and businesses.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Bank at a time of such great potential,” said Pryor. “Our bank has grown by retaining our local values while incorporating the cutting-edge tools customers want with the expert support they need.”

In addition, the bank is excited to welcome Jeremy Tennison as Chief Operations Officer.

Adding Jeremy Tennison to the bank’s leadership is just one example of the organization’s vision. Coming from Guaranty Bank in the Ozark area, Tennison has navigated large banking markets with roots in local community banking. Both Pryor and Tennison are 2010 graduates of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

“Jeremy brings experience from a variety of aspects including lending and operational processes,” said Pryor. “With our recent growth, the addition of Jeremy will ensure our customers get that next level of support, without losing our personal approach.”

Tennison is no stranger to the local area Progressive Ozark Bank serves, much of his extended family still resides in Texas County and Tennison has fond childhood memories of the area that has kept him coming back.

“I’m excited,” said Tennison. “I’ve always loved this area; always wished I could be closer. Now, I’m not only here, but I’m able to connect and help families and small businesses. It’s a great feeling!”

That energy resonates throughout the organization. From the teller line to the back office, every conversation inside the walls of Progressive Ozark Bank seems to eventually turn to the topic of growth.

“We have a local-solution mindset,” said Pryor. “That’s been our vision for over 50 years and that’s what’s drives us forward.”