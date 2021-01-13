School Board shown appreciation

Photo submitted
Students and faculty expressed their appreciation to the Licking R-VIII School District Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, for their dedicated service. (Front row, from left) Rawly Gorman (Vice President), nine years of service; Debbie Cook, first year; Roy Kinder (President), 17 years of service; (back row, from left) Jason Derrickson (Secretary), 11 years of service; Colton Lewis, first year; Alan Quick, four years of service; Jeremy Rinne, three years of service. The 2021 School Board Recognition Week will be Feb. 9 – 15.