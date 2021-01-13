Texas County Extension Council

Univ. of Mo. Extension Council

HOUSTON, Mo. (January 5, 2021) – The names of six persons will be on the January ballot for the election of six Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council members.

Council chair Elaine Campbell said six county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year’s vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.

University of Missouri Extension offers educational programs in such categories as agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H), and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops. University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability or status as a Vietnam-era veteran in employment or programs.

The county extension council works with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.

The Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council is composed of 15 members. 12 are elected, two represent appointments by eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county, and one is an appointed student representative.

Voting throughout the county will be for Texas County at large in January. Anyone 18 or older is eligible to vote. Ballots will be available at the Extension office at 114 West Main, Houston, MO between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or on the Texas County Extension website https://extension.missouri.edu/counties/texas. Voting opens January 26, 2021, at 8 a.m. and closes January 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. All ballots mailed to the Extension office must be received by 4 p.m. January 28, 2021.

