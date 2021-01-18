Obituary – Sharon J. Henry

Sharon Jeanell Henry, 91, of Raymondville, passed away January 18, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo. Sharon was born on January 8, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa; the daughter of William and Tressie Good.

Sharon was raised in McGregor, Iowa. She was adopted by William and Tressie Good when she was six and moved to South English, Iowa. She married Robert L. Henry in 1948 and six children were born to this union. In 1964, Robert and Sharon moved to Raymondville where she remained. They were married for 32 years.

She loved to sew, and her garden was always beautiful. She loved to can all her vegetables, and was a great cook. She was a survivor, and no one ever went hungry when you visited her home. Sharon had a wonderful sense of humor. She had 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren who loved her and will miss her.

Sharon is survived by her best friend and companion, John Eash; daughters, Karla Turner, Vickie Kuehl and Brenda Wilson; sons, Darryle Henry, Robert Henry and Brian Henry; sister, Helen Marlett; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Tressie Good; grandchildren, Lisa Henry and Jason Turner; three sisters; three brothers; and stepbrother, William Good.

A visitation for Sharon was held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.