Multiple warrants lead to arrest

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey

HOUSTON, Mo. – On January 13, 2021, Texas County Deputies went to a residence on Morton Road in the Houston area to search for Ronald Fleming. Fleming was wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants from Texas County. A female subject answered the door allowing deputies to enter the residence and search for Fleming. The female denied that Fleming was in the residence. Deputies located Fleming hiding in a closet behind some clothing and arrested him.

Ronald Fleming, age 34, of Houston, was arrested on Texas County warrants charging him with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Fail to Register as a Sex Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Stealing. Fleming was held without bond in the Texas County Jail. The female Marie Osborne, age 64, of Houston, was arrested for Hindering Prosecution in a Felony case and transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. A probable cause statement seeking a formal charge will be submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.