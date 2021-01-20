We’re all in this together: Blood Drive

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Parish Hall on Monday, Feb. 1.

The need for blood does not stop due to a pandemic. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: LICKING to schedule an appointment today.

Masks will be required.

A special offer from the Red Cross partners at Amazon: To thank you for coming to give blood Feb. 1 – 28, you will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/together.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is located at 222 West Highway 32, Licking.