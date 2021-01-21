Obituary – Debra A. Clover

Debra Ann Clover, age 64, of Billings, Mo., entered into rest suddenly January 18, 2021, at her home. She was born August 25, 1956, in Rich Hill, Mo., to Noble Aaron and Fern Helen (Lawrence) King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Donna Dorner, Joyce Douglas and Grace Black.

She was saved and a devout Christian. She got the most joy out of life by helping others in need and never turned a person away who needed it and would do whatever it took to help in any way she could.

Before her health failed, she was a pharmacy tech where she made many friends. Her hobbies included, walking her dog, Sandy, and making handmade candles.

She married Johnny Clover December 12, 2008, and they enjoyed twelve years together. Johnny brought much love to her and her family, and she loved him very much.

Debra is survived by her husband, Johnny Clover of the home; two daughters, Amber (Ryan) Cash of Springfield and Heather Marshall of Springfield; 21 grandchildren, Micahla, Isaac, Gabe, Anna, Ary, Ali, Riley, Adyson, Paityn, Alex, Olivia, Jarren, Bryce, Trenton, Chandler, Conner, William, Natalia, Iliana, Emily, Abby, Tamron and Carmine; two sisters, Della Vodry and Dee Dee Harmon; four stepsons, Jimmy Clover, Robie Clover, Daryl Keesee and Curtis Keesee.

Debra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She used to say this to her daughter, Lord, help me to remember nothing is going to happen to me today that you and I can’t handle.

In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to Friendship Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev Lonnie Eaves officiating. Burial was in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Ryan Cash, Kyle Cash, Eric McColgin, Jimmy Clover, Jerrad Towbridge and Tony Ring.