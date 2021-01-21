Obituary – Peggy A. Sanders

Peggy Ann Sanders, age 78, passed away January 18, 2021, after a brief stay at Autumn Oaks Nursing Home, Mtn. Grove, Mo. She was born September 11, 1942, in Norfork, Ark. to Theodore and Nora (Lucy) Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan Sanders, on February 7, 2011; and four siblings.

Peggy was baptized at an early age and loved reading her Bible and discussing it with anyone. She married Ivan Sanders July 9, 1958, and two daughters were born to this union, Darlene and Donna.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Darlene Laumeyer of Licking and Donna Thomas of Bucyrus; five grandchildren, Missy Collins, Danielle (Darrin) Hayes, Samuel Thomas, Crystal Smith and Brad Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed reading and planting flowers. Peggy was a devoted wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ivan’s ashes will be placed next to her in her casket, so they can be together for eternity.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside Services were Friday, January 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Terry Brown officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Jason Laumeyer, Brad Smith, Terry Brown and Dezaray Hayes.